It appeared that the Little Falls girls basketball team was on its way to being blown out by section foe Detroit Lakes.
Little Falls trailed 40-28 at halftime, as the Lakers benefitted from hitting 12 free throws.
However, junior Taylor Jordan had other plans.
She hit four three pointers in the second half to help lead a comeback effort by the Flyers.
Little Falls’ defense held the Lakers to 17 points in the second half.
However, the comeback effort did stall, and Detroit Lakes held on for a 57-52 victory, handing the Flyers their first loss of the season.
Jordan finished with 26 points to lead all scorers. Sophomore Taylor Swantek added 12 points.
“We have a couple of juniors in Jordan and Sami Tembreull that have been playing significant minutes since their freshman year,” said Flyers head coach Joel Youngberg. “We will be relying on their experience and the experience of our lone returning senior from last year’s team, Kaleese Kuchinski-Helgeson.”
Little Falls looks for its first win as the Flyers hit the road to play in the first part of a girls/boys doubleheader at Pequot Lakes, Tuesday, at 5:45 p.m.
