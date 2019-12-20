It was a special night at Exchange Arena for Flyer boys hockey coach Tony Couture.
Couture notched his 400th career win as the head coach of the Flyers with a 5-0 shutout of St. Paul Johnson, Dec. 13.
“The win brought back a lot of good memories of games and kids I’ve coached in the past,” Couture said. “It’s a good feeling too, that I’ve been able to share so many seasons to coach a lot of kids, which is very rewarding as a person.”
After a scoreless first period, Robby Kuchinski-Helgeson scored the first of two goals on the evening to break the tie on the power play.
Gunnar Gustafson notched one of three helpers on the goal. Nicholas Stevens, Ryan Buckallew and Matt Filippi also notched goals as the Flyers out shot SPJ 36-17.
Netminder Dane Couture stopped all 17 shots that came his way in the win.
“I am proud of our hockey team, because this was one of our best hockey games we’ve played,” Couture said.
Couture was quick to thank assistants like Bob Stark, who he said has been an asset to him for a long time.
He also would like to thank his family, who he said didn’t always understand why he spent so many nights away from them. He has three kids who attend Little Falls Community High School (LFCHS).
The win also pushed the Flyers’ win streak to five games, but that was ended after a 5-2 loss to Mound Westonka, Saturday, Dec. 14.
The Flyers fell behind 3-0 before Kuchinski-Helgeson netted an even strength goal in the second period.
The White Hawks added two more goals before Reece Hubbard scored for Little Falls on the power play with 1:56 remaining.
Little Falls bounced back with a 3-2 at Northern Lakes, Tuesday.
Hayden Johnson and Gabe Hirsch each notched markers in the second frame to give the Flyers a 2-1 lead.
After Northern Lakes tied the game up, Filippi netted the eventual game-winner on assists from Hubbard and Joe Majerle.
Little Falls out shot NL 51-26 in the contest.
The Flyers (8-2-1) are set to host their annual Little Falls Holiday Tournament starting with a 7 p.m. game against West Fargo Sheyenee (ND), Thursday.
BLF on both ends
of 3-2 finishes
The Brainerd-Little Falls girls hockey team both won and lost by a 3-2 final score.
First, the Flying Warriors topped Sartell-Sauk Rapids on the road, 3-2, in overtime, Dec. 12.
In the win, BLF notched three straight markers to earn the win. Twice the Flying Warriors scored in the third period to force overtime, where Josie Kramer notched the game-winner.
LFCHS freshman Emily Johnson earned the win in net for BLF with 16 saves in 18 opportunities.
BLF out shot SSR, 40-37.
The Flying Warriors fell the next night to section rival, Roseau.
Roseau scored twice in the third period to open a two-goal lead, which BLF cut in half, but could not overcome despite 16 shots on goal in the third period alone.
BLF (8-3) open the Walser Invitational at noon, Thursday, against Breck at Braemar Ice Arena.
