The Little Falls gymnastics team traveled to Long Prairie and earned a big win over Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville.
Thanks to four Flyers earning the top spots in the all-around, Little Falls topped LPGE/B 124.700-97.150.
Sophomore Maddie Dehn topped all Flyers in the all-around. She was followed by eighth grader Samantha Rybaski and senior Kali Schirmers. Libbie Lorentz took fourth in the all-around.
Rybaski had a season-high on the boards, beam and vault to lead to her runner-up finish in the all-around.
Lorentz notched her season-best score on the bars.
JV also won for the Flyers led by Emma Plumski’s season-high in the uneven bars.
Little Falls traveled to Rush City, Saturday, Feb. 8, to take part in the conference gymnastics meet, but results were not available by press time.
Next for the Flyers is the Section 8A Meet at Morris, Saturday, Feb. 15.
