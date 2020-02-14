The Little Falls boys hockey team closed out the regular season with wins over Sauk Rapids-Rice and Detroit Lakes.
The Flyers have been in and out of the top 10 teams in the Class A hockey all season, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be underdogs after a successful 18-6-1 season.
Little Falls is in Section 6A, which means that two other state-ranked teams — Cathedral and Alexandria — are the top two seeds, and the Flyers were left to sit in third in the section standings, and therefore relegated to the No. 3 seed.
As the No. 3 seed, the Flyers are set to host No. 6 Sartell-St. Stephen in the quarterfinals, Tuesday.
In the season finale the Flyers fell to the Lakers 1-0, Thursday.
Dane Couture stopped 25-of-26 shots, but the Flyers were held scoreless on 19 shots on net.
Little Falls also blew out Sauk Rapids-Rice, 8-0, Feb. 7.
The Flyers out shot the Storm, 42-6, in the game.
Gunnar Gustafson and Ryan Buckallew each had multi-goal nights, and Buckallew finished with four points.
Hayden Johnson racked up a three-point night with a goal and two assists in the win.
Goalie Dane Couture earned his fourth shutout of the season with six stops.
If Little Falls beats the Otters, Tuesday, they would move on to the section semis at the MAC in St. Cloud, Saturday, Feb. 22.
BLF begins playoffs
The Brainerd-Little Falls girls hockey team finished the season with a 15-10-1 overall record, and began section playoffs recently.
BLF beat Moorhead, 6-2, in the quarterfinals, Saturday, Feb. 8.
Gabbie Smith scored a goal and had an assist in the win.
Then, the Flying Warriors beat Alexandria, 3-1, Tuesday.
Sophie Robinson scored the would-be game-winner at 2:33 of the third period.
BLF then played in the Section 8AA Championship against No. 1 Roseau, Friday, but results were not available by press time.
