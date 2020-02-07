As the regular season winds down, the Little Falls hockey team took on two opponents, the second of which was a key Section 6A matchup.
In the contest, the No. 10 Flyers were shutout by the No. 7 Alexandria Cardinals, 4-0, despite a 28-25 shot advantage, Tuesday.
Alexandria goaltender Landyn James stopped all of the Flyer shots that came his way, helping the Cardinals stop the Flyers on three power play opportunities.
Alex scored three even strength goals and a power play goal in the victory.
Little Falls also played a non-section opponent in Rochester Lourdes, and easily defeated the Eagles, 7-1, Saturday, Feb. 1.
After falling behind 1-0, Ryan Buckallew scored a goal to tie the score, and Gunnar Gustafson scored on a penalty shot to give the Flyers the lead with 3:32 left in the opening frame.
Gustafson and Buckallew would each score once more before the night was over along with Nicholas Stevens, Robby Kuchinski-Helgeson and Mason Doble.
George Moore finished with a trio of assists for Little Falls.
Goaltender Dane Couture started the first 41 minutes in the net, stopping 12-of-13 shots that came his way.
Senior Adam Funk played the final 10 minutes and stopped all three shots on net.
Little Falls finished with a 42-16 shot advantage in the win.
The Flyers (17-5-1) close out the regular season with a home game against Detroit Lakes, Thursday.
Section quarterfinals will start Tuesday, Feb. 18.
BLF closes regular season
The Brainerd-Little Falls girls hockey team closed out the regular season with a split of the final two games, putting the Flying Warriors at 15-9-1 overall.
First, BLF topped Willmar, 6-2, Jan. 30.
Lindsey Booth notched a hat trick in the opening period of the game, and the Flying Warriors outshot the Cardinals, 51-12.
The second BLF contest was a tough, 3-2, loss in overtime at Roseau, Jan. 31.
After taking an early lead, BLF fell behind 2-1, but Gabbie Smith tied the game in the third period to force overtime.
However, Roseau outshot the Flying Warriors 11-4 in the overtime period, and notched the game-winner at 3:44.
BLF earned the No. 2 seed in the Section 8AA Tournament and played No. 7 Moorhead, Saturday, Feb. 8, but results were not available by press time.
With a win over the Spuds, the Flying Warriors would host the winner of St. Cloud and Alexandria, Tuesday.
