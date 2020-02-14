Little Falls came out on the losing end of a pair of girls/boys basketball team doubleheaders. However, the Flyers boys did manage to turn it around with a 59-58 upset of Granite Ridge foe, Mora, Tuesday.
In the narrow victory, the Flyers trailed by as much as 11 in the contest, including 31-25 at halftime.
However, despite eight lead changes and five ties, the Flyers clawed their way back, ending the game with a one-point win.
Junior Luke Kush had a strong game, notching 18 points to go with 10 boards, three blocks and two steals.
Seniors Travis Wenzel (13 points) and Alex Gwost (12 points, eight rebounds) also played well in the win.
Sophomore Zach Gwost went 3-for-4 from beyond the arc, hitting a couple key threes.
Prior to the win, though, it was doubleheader losses for both Flyer teams, starting with a girls loss to Albany, 51-26, on Hall of Fame induction night in Little Falls, Feb. 7.
Junior Taylor Jordan led the Flyers girls with seven points in the loss.
The Flyers boys also were bested by the Huskies, 71-62.
Albany led by 14 at halftime, and 21 at one point in the game, but the Flyers cut the deficit late, only to come up short.
Kush finished with a team-best 17 points. Wenzel hit five threes and Gwost scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
The second girls/boys doubleheader sweep was at home against Sauk Rapids-Rice, Saturday, Feb. 8.
In the girls game, the Flyers fell, 49-27, with Jordan again leading the way with 10 points.
The Flyers boys were also not able to overcome the Storm, falling by 11, 62-51.
The game was close early on, with 12 total lead changes and eight ties in the game, and LF led 33-32 at halftime.
However, the Storm unleashed its power in the second half to earn the win.
Gwost had a team-best 19 points and 11 rebounds in the loss.
The Little Falls boys (7-12) are set to host Detroit Lakes in a Section 8-3A matchup, Tuesday.
The Flyers girls (2-19) continue searching for an end to the nine game losing streak at home against Mora, Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.