Little Falls girls soccer opened the Section 8A tournament with a 5-2 victory over St. Cloud Apollo, Tuesday.
The No. 3 Flyers opened the scoring when Kylee Seidl netted a goal five minutes into the game on a cross from Kendal Swantek.
Swantek scored eight minutes later on an assist from Ella Bjorge to put the Flyers up 2-0.
Mikayla Houdek scored twice, both on passes from Carla Bassett to put the Flyers up 4-0 at halftime.
Houdek completed a hat trick on a pass from Bjorge for the Flyers’ fifth and final goal.
Ana Steadman earned the win in net for the Flyers, stopping 14 shots.
Little Falls advanced to take on No. 2 St. Cloud Cathedral, Thursday, but results were not available by press time.
Flyer boys soccer eliminated by No. 5 Sartell
The Little Falls boys soccer team was upset by No. 5 Sartell, 4-1, Monday.
Sartell started strong, scoring four times, as the Flyers allowed a season-worst 11 corner kicks.
Alex Loukinen fired a cross that was headed for a goal by Riley Perry.
“I’m proud of the guys this season. From day one we set the expectation to be above reproach. These guys battled hard all season,” said Flyers head coach Chris Backhaus. “Five of our seven wins were come from behind wins and 6-of-7 wins were decided by one goal. That speaks to the perseverance and work ethic of a group of guys that, when faced with adversity, fights to the very end.
“We came out tonight a little slow, but the guys responded well, and despite what the stat book shows, these guys took the fight from their back foot straight to Sartell and I couldn’t be prouder with how they finished,” he said. “They were above reproach in their conduct and their work ethic and they didn’t leave anything on the field.”
Ben Rekstad finished with 11 saves.
Little Falls finished the season with a 7-4 record.
