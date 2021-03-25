With wins over Prairie Centre (10-0) and Sartell-St. Stephen (3-1) the Little Falls boys hockey team is off to the Section 6A title game for the first time since 2016.
The section title run began with the shutout of Prairie Centre at Exchange Arena, March 19.
The top-seeded Flyers dominated the visitors, outshooting them 50-8.
Five different Little Falls skaters notched goals in the opening period, including senior Nicholas Stevens who would score in each period to earn a hat trick and finish with six points.
Junior Hayden Johnson finished with five points (two goals, three assists). Other goals came from Matt Filippi, Gunnar Gustafson, Jake Czajkowski, Joe Majerle and Robby Kuchinski-Helgeson.
Senior Dane Couture stopped all eight shots that came his way in 46 minutes in net. Backup goaltender Richie Varriano came in for the final five minutes, but never faced a Prairie Centre shot.
Little Falls followed the huge win in the quarterfinals with a 3-1 victory over Sartell-St. Stephen in the semis, Tuesday.
Stevens was back at it with a power play marker 30 seconds into the second period on assists from Gustafson and Filippi.
After the Sabres tied the game, Carter Oothoudt gave the Flyers the lead back with a goal at 11:02 in the second. Czajkowski assisted on what would be the eventual game-winner.
Johnson would add an empty netter with under a minute to go to seal the Flyers victory.
Couture was strong in net with 31 saves in 32 Sartell shots.
The victories pushed the Flyers into the Section 6A Title game with No. 2 Fergus Falls at Exchange, Thursday evening, but results were unavailable by press time.
With a win over the Otters, the Flyers would advance to the state tournament for the first time since 2012, when Little Falls earned a consolation title.
BLF season ends in semis
A heartbreaking overtime loss to the Alexandria Cardinals, 2-1, March 18, ended the Section 8AA run for the Brainerd-Little Falls girls hockey team.
What turned into a goaltender battle, eventually gave way in the extra period to the Cardinals.
Neither team scored in the opening two periods.
BLF finally broke through with a Macy Peterson marker at 3:12 in the third.
However, Alexandria answered at the last possible second to force overtime.
A little over five minutes in to the OT, the Cardinals found the back of the net and eliminated the Flying Warriors.
Senior Breya Sawyer finished with 36 saves in net for BLF, who end the season with a 13-5-1 overall record.
