The Little Falls gymnastics team hit a number of season high scores at the Section 8A Meet in Melrose, Saturday, March 20.
Junior Maddie Dehn, sophomore Ashley Hagen and eighth grader Grace Wamre all had a season-high in one event, which led the Flyers to a fifth place total of 127.15.
Dehn notched a season-best on the balance beam with a score of 8.475, which placed her in 10th in the event. She added a team-best 9.075 in the floor exercise, which was good for 11th place. She was also 11th in the all-around with a total of 33.400.
Dehn’s floor exercise finish was good enough to solidify her all-state honorable mention honor.
Hagen’s season high score came on the uneven bars, where she and Wamre each notched season-best scores.
Junior Tahlia Craft had the Flyers’ best score in the bars with an 8.00, which took 13th place.
Hagen finished in 14th place in the all-around at 32.575.
Little Falls will not graduate any seniors, so the team should return next season.
