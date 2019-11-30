As far as season goals go, improving and competing the team’s best is a common one, and it was set and completed by the Little Falls gymnastics team a year ago.
The Flyer gymnasts notched a season-high score and finished in fourth place at a tough section meet.
“Last year the team grew in difficulty and talent,” said Flyers head coach Rachelle LeBlanc. “We had a great year, we had the talent last year to win more meets than we did but as a team we struggled to hit all our routines on the same night.”
That is why LeBlanc said that consistency will be a top priority this season.
As captains, LeBlanc expects seniors Kali Schirmers and Brooklyn DeSmet-Bellefuile to lead.
“They lead by example and their great attitudes and work ethic are so encouraging to the team and myself as a coach,” LeBlanc said.
Despite a few with experience, LeBlanc said the Flyers are still a very young team, which comes with its set of struggles.
“Having a young team is always great but it does present weaknesses when talking about experience,” LeBlanc said. “We have little experience on our team and this can hurt us in high pressure situations.”
However, after a couple weeks of practice, LeBlanc is excited about the upcoming season and how the team looks.
“The team looks great, and all have been excited to be back in the gym,” LeBlanc said. “We are working hard for bigger tricks and higher difficulty. I am very proud of them all.”
Little Falls’ season begins with a home meet against Detroit Lakes, Thursday at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.