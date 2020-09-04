Little Falls’ girls soccer team came out of the gates rolling, thanks in large part to forward Kendal Swantek, who had a superb home opener, Monday.
The Flyers’ first win was an 8-0 shutout of St. John’s Prep at the home opener, Monday, at Belle Prairie Sports Complex.
Swantek didn’t score the first goal, but she did get to work early, scoring at the nine minute mark of the first. Then again eight minutes before the half.
Her strong play continued in the second half when she scored three times in a row.
The first came unassisted three minutes into the second half. Eight minutes later she took a pass from Houdek and scored. Finally, she used an assist from Kaylee Zupko to net the second half hat trick, and her fifth goal of the game.
Other goal scorers for the Flyers included Mikayla Houdek (also had two assists), Ella Bjorge and Breanna Barchus.
Bjorge’s goal was in the first half on a free kick from 30 yards out. Barchus’ goal finished the Flyers’ scoring with six minutes to play.
“The starting defense of Hannah Jennings, Ellie Smieja, Sally Dempsey and Breanna Barchus were up to the challenge tonight, not allowing a single shot on goal all game,” said Flyers head coach Scott Orians.
Ana Steadman earned the win in net.
While the win over SJP was the Flyers’ first and their home opener, Little Falls opened the season at Cathedral, Aug. 27.
The two strong teams ended the game in a 1-1 draw.
After a scoreless first half, the Flyers took the lead with 14 minutes to go in the contest. Jennings sent a ball off a defender and straight to Houdek, who found the back of the net.
However, the Crusaders would answer with only 90 seconds remaining.
Steadman started as the goalie for Little Falls and stopped eight shots.
Little Falls also played against Melrose, Thursday, Sept. 3, but results were not available by press time.
Flyer boys soccer opens
season with win
The Little Falls boys’ soccer team also began their season on the road, but with a 2-1 win at St. John’s Prep, Tuesday.
The Flyers began the scoring in the victory at the 25th minute of the opening half when senior midfielder Alex Loukinen smashed in a 25-yard rope to put Little Falls up.
The Johnnies answered about five minutes later on a chip over the head of goalie Ben Rekstad that barely fell beneath the crossbar after a failed defensive clear.
“The Flyers came out hungry to score in the second half, pushing the attack consistently,” said head coach Chris Backhaus.
That mentality led to a the eventual winning goal, scored by junior Riley Perry, who broke through the middle of the defense to net the game-winner.
The Flyers’ home opener will be their next contest, Tuesday, against St. Cloud Cathedral.
