After a second place finish in the Granite Ridge Conference meet a year ago, the Little Falls girls cross-country team is thankful to be back and racing in 2020.
“Our girls cross-country team feels extremely blessed to have the opportunity to practice and compete this 2020 season. We weren’t sure if we would be together this season but we are,” said co-head coach Caitlin Skluzacek, who again shares duties with fellow co-head coach Meg Cameron.
The Flyers return four seniors Courtney Loeffler, Abby Borash, Mariah Wolters and Sam Beto. Loeffler was the Record Girls Runner of the Year in 2019.
“We count on senior leadership so much for their knowledge of the sport but also their positivity,” Skluzacek said.
New runners joining the squad include junior Dani Schirmers and sophomore Aliza Kresha, who returns to cross-country. Other runners new to the team include sophomore Beth Ahlin, junior Avery Park-Threlkeld and seventh grader Grace Leclair.
“We believe they will contribute to the team quite nicely,” Skluzacek said.
A group of freshmen in Kylie Tervo and Bethany and Dayna Becker also return with varsity experience from a year ago.
“We improved so much as a team from the 2018 season to the 2019 season,” Skluzacek said. “We would like to continue our strong competition in our conference and put even more pressure on Albany and see how we stack up at the end of the season.”
Skluzacek said that the three main strengths for the Flyers in 2020 will be youth, veteran leadership and gratitude.
“We feel so lucky to be able to practice and compete together to have another great season of Flyer cross-country in the books,” Skluzacek said.
Little Falls’ season began at home, Thursday, but results were not available by press time. Next up for the Flyers is another home meet at the Little Falls Golf Course at 4:30 p.m., Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.