After second and third place finishes in the opening meet hosted by Sartell-Cathedral, Dec. 5, the Little Falls Nordic Ski Teams competed again this time in a relay hosted by Apollo at Riverside Park in St. Cloud, Dec. 12..
In the varsity relay, the boys team of Cormac Shanoff, Eli Segler, Thomas Zupko, John Stockard, Braden Jackson, Jackson Grant, Ethan Yorek and Connor Grant, took home first place.
The girls varsity team of Adrienne Kresha, Claire Zack, Camilla Johnson, Kaylee Zupko, Anika Johnson, Allyson Kahler, Claire Zupko and Aliza Kresha, finished as runners-up.
Grant Yorek took first in the JV Race.
