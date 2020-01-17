Little Falls’ Nordic ski teams had a pair of races, which led to some success on the snow.
First, the Flyers boys team was a first place finisher in a 10K continuous pursuit in Detroit Lakes, Jan. 9.
Junior Jackson Grant was a runner-up individually, while senior Cormac Shanoff placed fourth and freshman Ethan Yorek finished in sixth place.
The Flyers girls were fifth out of seven teams at the race. Senior Adrienne Kresha paced them with an eighth place individually.
Next, Grant again placed second individually at a meet in Alexandria, Tuesday.
The meet, which was classic only skiing led Grant and the Flyers to a second place finish as a team.
Shanoff placed third for the Flyers.
In the girls race, the Flyers finished in fifth place as a team led by Kresha, who took 10th place as an individual.
The next Little Falls race will be at home, when the Flyers host an invite at Camp Ripley, Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.