Little Falls’ Nordic ski teams had a pair of races, which led to some success on the snow.

First, the Flyers boys team was a first place finisher in a 10K continuous pursuit in Detroit Lakes, Jan. 9.

Junior Jackson Grant was a runner-up individually, while senior Cormac Shanoff placed fourth and freshman Ethan Yorek finished in sixth place.

The Flyers girls were fifth out of seven teams at the race. Senior Adrienne Kresha paced them with an eighth place individually.

Next, Grant again placed second individually at a meet in Alexandria, Tuesday.

The meet, which was classic only skiing led Grant and the Flyers to a second place finish as a team.

Shanoff placed third for the Flyers.

In the girls race, the Flyers finished in fifth place as a team led by Kresha, who took 10th place as an individual.

The next Little Falls race will be at home, when the Flyers host an invite at Camp Ripley, Thursday.

