A six-run first inning nearly sealed a 10-2 victory for the Buckman Billygoats at home against the Royalton Riverdogs, Sunday, June 28.
Peter Suska’s three-run single in the first opened the game up. Noah Boser added a pair of RBI singles, while Lukas Otte smashed a two-run double in the fifth to help the Billygoats pull away.
Andrew Winscher, who will be a junior in the fall, pitched five solid innings to earn the win, while Matt Kummet came in for a four-inning save, striking out eight batters along the way.
Michael Petron scored both of the Riverdogs’ runs after going 2-for-4 with a triple.
The victory was Buckman’s only game of the weekend, but it was not the Riverdogs’ only loss.
Royalton was also bested by the Pierz Lakers, 10-3, Friday, June 26.
Chad Weiss earned the win for the Lakers, going five innings and striking out nine.
Nathan Psyck took the loss for Royalton.
Weiss and Mitch Woitalla each drove in three runs a piece to lead the Lakers’ offense.
The Riverdogs were led by Adam Olson’s two RBIs. Perhaps the most exciting Victory League East Division game of the weekend was a 5-4 victory by the Pierz Brewers against the Pierz Bulldogs, Saturday, June 27.
The Bulldogs led most of the contest, including 4-2 heading into the bottom of the eighth. However, the Brewers tied the game in the bottom half of the inning and then won it on a walk-off hit by Preston Veith. He finished with three hits and walk in the game.
Chuck Boser led the Bulldog offense with two hits, two runs and an RBI.
However, the Brewers did suffer defeat, falling 8-1 to the Pierz Lakers, Sunday, June 28.
The Lakers brought home five runs in the top of the fourth to help their cause, scoring on seven singles and a sac fly.
Reese Kapsner earned the win after four innings of solid relief, striking out six, and allowing no runs on five hits in four innings.
Paul Herman had four hits and four RBIs to lead the Lakers offense.
Rylee Rauch led the Brewers with one run on three hits in the loss.
Skis explode for over 40 runs in three wins
The Sobieski Skis won games over the Swanville Swans, Randall Cubs and Flensburg Falcons to improve to 4-0 in Victory League West Division play.
First, the Skis toppled the Randall Cubs, 11-3, Saturday, June 27.
Joey Hanowski had three hits for the Skis, and Dan Marod blasted a home run.
Also, the game marked the return of Beau Hanowski, who hadn’t played in a couple of seasons for the Skis. Josh Wenzel, who returned this season as well, also played well, scoring three runs on two hits in four at-bats.
Ricky Drew drove in two runs and scored another in the loss for the Cubs.
The next Skis victory was a 12-5 win at the Swanville Swans, Sunday, June 28. The game started at 11:30 a.m., and the game was tight for most of the morning and afternoon.
Every time the Skis would score, the Swans would respond, until Sobieski put up seven runs in the top of the ninth to run away with the victory.
Jake Kapphahn and Dusty Parker each had big games for the Skis with a home run each. Parker drove in four, and Kapphahn scored three times.
Travis Barthel homered and drove in three runs to lead the Swans.
Sobieski’s final win of the weekend was the most impressive offensively, a 21-2 win in seven innings over the Flensburg Falcons later Sunday afternoon.
The Skis scored in each of the first six innings, including five in the first, third and fourth.
Marod hammered a grand slam, while a lot of walks led to a of runs. The Skis drew 12 of them.
Matt Stumpf drove in the lone Falcons RBI.
In the other two games of the weekend, Flensburg forfeited to Upsala, and the Jays won, 10-8, over Randall.
Matt Swanson’s three-run bomb in the to of the ninth put the Blue Jays ahead for good in a back-and-forth affair.
Brock Cichon earned the win after a clean bottom of the ninth, and he also finished with a 5-for-5 game with three runs. Justin Cichon was 4-for-5 with three runs and an RBI.
Sam Nagel and Travis Wenzel each went yard for the Cubs in the loss.
Rebels edge Steam
The Ft. Ripley Rebels narrowly defeated the Aitkin Steam, 12-10, Sunday, June 28.
Bryce Flanagan was the winning pitcher for the Rebels and also hit a home run, drove in three and scored twice. Brett Kramer scored three times for Ft. Ripley.
All of the Morrison County teams have the weekend off from play for the 4th of July.
