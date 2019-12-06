Pioneers senior class instrumental in title
Pierz’ 2019 Class 3A title was due almost exclusively to the senior class of 2020.
“It just felt like a great end to the fairy tale, you know?” said Pierz senior Matthias Algarin. “We’re a really talented class, and us and the coaches, we’ve been working for this since seventh grade, and for it all to end like this, I couldn’t have imagined a better way.”
That way was a 28-27 victory over Dassel-Cokato in the 2019 Class 3A Prep Bowl, Saturday, Nov. 30.
Sure, juniors like Michael Leidenfrost and sophomore Jeremy Bingesser were out on the field as starters, but the majority of the starters, including the entire offensive and defensive line were seniors.
“Being out there with your classmates, your buddies, that you’ve known since elementary, that’s a lot of fun,” said senior quarterback Peter Schommer.
Senior lineman Zach Traut agrees.
“This year, being your senior year, and your last go around, going to school with these guys since kindergarten, and being able to win a state championship our senior year is super special, and you can’t really go out a better way,” Traut said.
That’s especially true with the lineman.
“All of us are seniors, so we knew each other really well, having grown up with each other,” Traut said. “Going to work with these guys every day and really growing together and getting better was a great experience throughout the year.”
Traut said that celebrating after the game was filled with mixed emotions.
“It was a little bittersweet, because yeah, you’re celebrating winning the state championship, but in the back of your head, you’re thinking this is the last time you’ll be putting on the shoulder pads with your teammates,” he said.
