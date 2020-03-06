The Flyer Athletic Boosters (FAB) recently donated $1,320 to the Little Falls Clay Target League. On hand for the presentation were members of the Clay Target League including front row (from left): Coach Marc Fritz, Brooke Schilling, Simon Pantzke and Rueger Jones. Back row: FAB President Jon Vetter, LaJoy Scepurek, Zachary LeBlanc, Patrick Brisk, FAB Board Member Steve Bell and FAB Board Member Greg Rutten.
