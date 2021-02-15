The Flyer Athletic Boosters (FAB) has postponed the biannual Fan Appreciation night due to COVID Protocol regulations limiting fans at winter contests.

However, the Board said the 2022 Hall of Fame inductions will be held during the winter activity season of 2022.

Anyone who would like to nominate a deserving former Flyer athlete, is asked to contact the Flyer Activity office and/or go to the FAB website.

