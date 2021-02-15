The Flyer Athletic Boosters (FAB) has postponed the biannual Fan Appreciation night due to COVID Protocol regulations limiting fans at winter contests.
However, the Board said the 2022 Hall of Fame inductions will be held during the winter activity season of 2022.
Anyone who would like to nominate a deserving former Flyer athlete, is asked to contact the Flyer Activity office and/or go to the FAB website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.