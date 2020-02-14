The Flyer Athletic Boosers (FAB) inducted the 2020 class of the Little Falls Community High School Hall of Fame at a ceremony in between the girls and boys basketball games, Feb. 7. The inductees were also recognized in between the first and second periods of a hockey game at Exchange Arena later that night. Pictured are front row (from left): Mary Larson, contributor, 1965-2019; Patricia Pinckney (daughter of inductee Kenneth Pinckney, band director, 1939-1976) and Doug Ploof, athlete 1972-75. Back row: Dan Bailey (brother of inductee Curt Bailey, athlete 1966-68); Steve Fregin, athlete 1982-85; Deb Hilmerson, athlete 1981-84; Rob Sorensen, athlete 1985-88 and Kevin Zenner, athlete 1972-75.
FAB announces 2020 Hall of Fame class at Feb. 7 ceremony
- Staff photo by Tyler Ohmann
