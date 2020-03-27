With several players returning from a team that made a run to a fourth place finish in the section a year ago, the Upsala Swanville Area (USA) baseball team believe another run is on the horizon.
“We were still really young last year. We knew we had talent, but it was just a matter of how fast the boys would develop and come together,” said USA head coach Adam Gerads. “If we can continue to build off of last year, the potential for this team great.”
The Patriots did graduate four seniors, two of which were starters, but return 10 players with varsity experience. However, one starter was injured in basketball, and will be missing for baseball according to Gerads.
“With a lot of returning players, I expect to see continued growth from all of them,” Gerads said. “Each level had a really good summer of baseball last summer and I hope that carries over to all levels of high school ball as well.”
While a conference, section and state trip are goals as always, Gerads said that the ultimate goal is much simpler than that.
“My goal I set with the team is the same every year. That is, improve every day and to work towards playing our best baseball come playoff time,” Gerads said. “I always preach to the boys, the teams that are playing the best come playoff time, are usually the teams that make a run. That is exactly what we did last year.”
Gerads expects pitching to be a strength, though depth could be an issue.
He expects the section to be another tough one.
“The section is one of the best in the State and whoever usually comes out of the section generally has a good showing down there. I expect no different this year,” Gerads said.
While the season is up in the air, Gerads had a few nice words for his seniors: “I would just like to add that whatever happens with this baseball season, that I could not ask for four better Seniors to handle this situation. They are Jackson Thieschafer, Nathan Graves, Raymond Kokett and John Russell. Throughout the years in all sports, these guys have been through losing seasons, winning seasons, coaching changes and other highs and lows. They have continued to work their tails off and show great leadership. I am forever grateful to be their coach.”
The earliest the USA season could begin would be a game at Hinckley-Finlayson, May 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.