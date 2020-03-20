With an experienced squad returning from a second place finish in the Central Minnesota Conference, the Pioneers are hoping to translate that success to a new conference — the Granite Ridge Conference.
“We are switching to the Granite Ridge Conference and the conference is mixing up the way they determine the conference winners,” said head coach Jessica LeBlanc. “There will only be two 18-hole conference meets that count towards all-conference. We have a chance to win conference this year, but need to have good rounds on those two days.”
Five starters return from last year’s team, including seniors Katie LeBlanc and Kami Athman, juniors Ellie Fischer and Abby Nelson and sophomore Emily Virnig.
“The girls have worked really hard for this, getting many rounds in over the summer,” LeBlanc said. “They deserve it.”
The sixth spot is up for grabs according to LeBlanc.
“There are many underclassmen that have a shot at making our team. In fact, many golfers could rotate through the sixth spot,” LeBlanc said.
LeBlanc is looking forward to the returners to lead the team.
“Our team has been very fortunate to have the core group of Katie, Kami, Ellie, Abby, and Emily together for many years,” LeBlanc said. “Katie and Kami have been great leaders and often choose to stay late after practice to work on their game.”
Most importantly for the Pioneers, LeBlanc said, is the atmosphere.
“The van rides are to and from meets are filled with laughter, friendship, golf stories and kindness to each other and others,” LeBlanc said. “All of the girls have the skills to win, our weakness will be self-confidence. If these girls believe they can, they will.”
The Pierz season is currently scheduled to start with a meet at Milaca, April 15. The Pioneers are scheduled to host a meet, April 20.
