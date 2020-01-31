A 2016 Pierz graduate, Kolton Eischens was a three-sport athlete, but wrestling was his top sport.
Back then he was a three-time state medalist, but now he is an All-American for the St. Cloud State wrestling team.
As a 174-pounder, Eischens came back to where it all started, Pierz’ Memorial Athletic Center, and brought his new team with him, as the Huskies had a dual match with Minnesota State University Moorhead, Tuesday.
And following Pierz’ dual with Sartell-St. Stephen, former teammates and current Pioneers watched as Eischens and the Huskies defeated MSUM, 38-3.
“It is fun to see someone in from Pierz at the next level competing,” said Pierz senior Brandon Schlegel. “To see that team here, it will be good to watch their match, and I’m hoping to learn a little bit from it.”
Eischens wrestled the final match for the Huskies, winning by a 21-5 technical fall.
Due to the packed MAC crowd, he said that the match was good practice for future big matches.
“It was honestly good practice, because sometimes these bigger crowds can take you out of it," Eischens said.
He also said that he was trying his best not to soak in the experience prior to his match.
“I tried to not think too much about it, because I knew the opponent I had was good, and he was tough against our other guys earlier in the year,” Eischens said. “I wanted to keep my eyes on what I needed to get done. Now that its over, I can enjoy it a little bit.”
If this seems a bit familiar, the Huskies did the same thing for All-American and Pierz grad Clint Poster back in 2016. Eischens was a senior at the time.
“I remember watching, and thinking maybe one day I could do it, and it’s a blessing is what it comes down to,” Eischens said.
Eischens said he was not involved at all in the planning of the event.
“I heard them talking about it, and I honestly tried to stay out of it,” Eischens said.
Last season Eischens won his region and was an All-American after a fourth place finish at 174 pounds at the DII NCAA Championships, earning points to help the Huskies to their fourth title since 2015.
His goal as an individual this season is clear.
“My goal is nothing short of a national title this year, and I’ve been wrestling pretty well, outside of a couple matches at National Duals,” Eischens said. “I’ve had great practices, great coaches, I’ll be there.”
Thus far, Eischens is 10-1 on the season with his lone loss coming at the aforementioned National Duals, where he fell in an 11-6 decision.
SCSU currently is on a 61-match win streak in duals dating back to January of 2017.
Eischens begins his quest for that national title at the NCAA DII Regionals, Saturday, Feb. 29. Nationals are March 13-14.
