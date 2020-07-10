A parent-organized group of dedicated softball players from Pierz, who named themselves the Diamond Devils, embarked on a summer season, Monday.

The Devils, which are an 18U team, began with a doubleheader sweep of Brainerd, Monday.

Pierz won by scores of 15-1 and 19-5. Tori Wagner and Emily Sadlovsky were the winning pitchers, while Wagner and Emma Melby each hit home runs as well.

The Diamond Devils were bested in their second doubleheader, Tuesday, as they fell to a strong Waite Park team, 12-1 and 14-3.

Errors and cold bats led to Pierz’ demise.

Next up for the Diamond Devils is a game at home against Holdingford, Monday.

Their current schedule includes games on the following dates: July 13, Holdingford (home); July 14, Mora (away); July 18-19 at Bemidji Tournament; July 20, Melrose (home); July 21, Aitkin (home); July 27, TBD; July 28, Brainerd (away).

