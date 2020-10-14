Growing up, the three sisters Samantha (Gritzmacher) Bednar, Erin (Gritzmacher) Egan and Kalyn Gritzmacher of Pierz heard the stories told by their dad Joel “Joe” Gritzmacher about their grandpa Norman Gritzmacher. With a passion for hunting deer, Norman’s hunting land in Twin Valley was eventually passed on to Joe.
“There is probably about 750 acres. He bought like 240 acres and we bought the rest in the years to come,” Joe said.
Norman died suddenly when he was 52 from a heart attack. Joe was only 10 at the time, but he recalls his dad taking his older brother, Jim Gritzmacher, hunting. When Joe was old enough to hunt, he went with his brother and since then, a passion for hunting awoke.
Although hunting deer is challenging, but fun and Joe enjoys the cooler weather, the greatest part of it all is the camaraderie that comes from family and friends getting together.
“It’s a lot more fun when everybody’s around and it’s just that time of the year,” Joe said.
As the sisters each reached age 13, one by one, Joe brought them with him to go hunting on the family land during deer hunting season. Since then, it has become a tradition all of them treasure. It’s a special time to get away from the busyness of life, relax and just spend time with their dad.
“We go shopping all the time with mom, so this is one weekend, we get to do something with just dad,” Samantha said.
Although Samantha started hunting when she was 13, it wasn’t until two years later at age 15 that she shot her first deer. Despite many years have passed since then, she recalls that first moment.
“I was nervous, scared and excited. I was going through all of the emotions,” she said.
Erin shot her first deer when she was 13 and only a few seconds after Samantha had dropped her first.
“There was a lot of adrenalin. It was fun. I didn’t even know if I got it until we walked up on it,” she said.
Kalyn said she feels privileged to be able to hunt on the same land her grandfather hunted on more than 50 years ago and that her father carries on the tradition of taking the children hunting. She is not alone in feeling so.
“It feels kind of nostalgic. It makes me think about what it was like back then and what he would be doing now, if he was still alive,” Samantha said.
Many memories have been created throughout the years. As they usually travel together to Twin Valley in the same vehicle, even the ride up and back home has brought them great joy.
When Samantha goes hunting, her children, Gavin, 5, and Nora, 2, stay with Grandma Mary Gritzmacher (Joe’s wife). It’s something she appreciates greatly as it gives her time to connect with her dad and sisters.
The getaway to Twin Valley is not only treasured by the sisters, but also by Joe. Erin recalls when she told her dad she was pregnant and his first question was, “Are you still going hunting?” That was already a given to her, Erin said.
During their getaway weekend, her daughter, Camryn, 3, stays with her husband, Corey Egan, and is sometimes watched by Grandma Lynn Egan from time to time while Corey hunts in the Pierz area.
Just like Joe passed on the passion and tradition of hunting together as a family, Erin anticipates she will do the same once Camryn is old enough.
Kalyn was 14 when she shot her first deer.
“I was sitting with my dad at the time and he just told me to shoot it and I did. I was so excited and couldn’t believe I actually hit it,” she said.
All three girls have learned a lot about hunting from their dad. Kalyn said she’s also learned a lot from watching her sisters do something or just talking about it. Of course, it is something she rarely tells them, she said.
While Mary doesn’t deer hunt with a rifle, she took up bow hunting earlier this year. She loves seeing the tradition of Joe taking their daughters hunting continue.
“It strengthens their bond. When they were younger, he also went to each of their gun trainings,” she said.
After they have been out hunting for the day, they get together with the rest of the hunting crew, which includes many other family members and friends, share memories, joke with one another, eat a tasty meal, drink beer and just have a good time together.
All the deer that is harvested is processed on the site. Some of the meat is then later shared with those who want some and turned into ground burger, sausages, venison sticks, jerky and more.
There are many things Joe likes about the land in Twin Valley. One of the greatest aspects is the fact that they have to travel about three hours one way from Pierz to get there. By being away from home, they can truly relax and just have a good time. Otherwise there is always something to do on the home front.
“You can always find a reason not to go, but if you head up north, you only have one thing to take care of,” he said.
Going hunting, there is always the element of surprise, but that’s part of what makes it so exciting, Samantha said.
“It is the unknown. You never know what you will see or what they weather will be like. I love it,” she said.
Besides spending time with their dad, their annual hunting adventure also gives them the opportunity to connect with uncles, aunts, cousins, friends and more.
