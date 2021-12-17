Pierz took second place in both the jazz and high kick competitions, Dec. 10, at its home “Mini-Meet.” Little Falls added third-place finishes in each.
In the high kick category, the Pizzazz finished with 272 total points to take the runner-up spot. The Lindy’s were right on their heels at 261. Minnewaska took first and Sauk Centre was fourth in both high kick and jazz at the four-team mini-meet.
Pierz’s best mark from the judges came in creativity under the choreography category. For that, it earned a 32 of 50 possible points. A 29 in visual effectiveness put them at a 61 for choreography.
The Pizzazz also cracked 30 points in routine effectiveness, bolstering their score even further.
Little Falls also received praise for its choreography, earning a 31 from the judges in creativity and 29 on visual effectiveness. In terms of difficulty, the Lindy’s also garnered a 31 on difficulty of kicks.
The Morrison County neighbors were about as close as could be in the jazz competition. Pierz’s second place score of 239 bested the Lindy’s by a mere two points.
The jazz scores came in lower, in general, but the Pizzazz still managed a trio of 27s.
They got 27 in both creativity and visual effectiveness of their choreography, and matched that total in routine effectiveness. Pierz’s overall difficulty score was judged as 75 of a possible 150.
Little Falls, again, also excelled in choreography. It picked up marks of 27 and 26, respectively, in creativity and visual effectiveness. The Lindy’s added a 72 in difficulty and a 25 for routine effectiveness.
The Pizzazz were back in performance mode the next morning at a six-team competition in Albany.
They racked up a score of 296 for their high kick routine, good for second place. Pierz added to that a fourth-place finish of 223 in high kick.
Both teams were back in action Thursday, in Foley, with Pierz traveling to Melrose Area, Saturday.
