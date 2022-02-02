The Little Falls and Pierz dance teams wrapped up their respective regular seasons, Jan. 29, against some stellar competition.
The Pizzazz claimed a third-place and a fifth-place finish among eight teams in New London-Spicer. The Lindy’s took 11th in both jazz and high kick among a loaded, 13-team field at Monticello.
Pierz had its best showing of the weekend in the high kick category. It earned 285 points from the judges to take third place. That score put it only nine points behind second-place Melrose Area to move up a spot in the team rankings.
The Pizzazz tallied 233 points for fifth place in the jazz competition. Again, there were only nine points separating them from fourth-place Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa/Paynesville.
Little Falls put up a solid score of 294 in the high kick category in taking 11th at Monticello. The top team at the meet, Becker, scored a jaw-dropping 370.
The Lindy’s best marks came in the difficulty portion of the score sheet. They earned a 32 for both difficulty of kicks and difficulty of routine choreography. They also received a 32 from the judges for choreography creativity.
Overall, they got a 93 in difficulty and 62 on choreography.
Little Falls’ score of 279 in the jazz competition put it just 11 points from moving up two spots to ninth. Sauk Rapids-Rice won the jazz portion of the meet with a 383.
Again, the Lindy’s routine earned points from the judges for its difficulty. They received a 31 in difficulty of skills and 29 for both difficulty of routine choreography and difficulty of transitions and formations. They also got a 29 on overall routine effectiveness.
The Pizzazz have their end of the season dance show at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, in Pierz with guest performances from Just for Kix. Their next competition is the Section 2A Meet in Melrose, Feb. 12.
The Lindy’s have their Section 4AA meet Saturday, at Sauk Rapids-Rice. The top three teams advance to state, which is Feb. 18 - 19 at Target Center in Minneapolis.
