The Little Falls Lindy’s and Pierz Pizzazz dance teams competed in their first of two Granite Ridge Conference competitions, Thursday, in Foley.
The Lindy’s came away with a third-place score of 260 in the jazz competition, with Pierz taking sixth with a 234. In the high kick competition, the Pizzazz earned a third-place score of 288, with Little Falls checking in at sixth with a 265. St. Cloud Cathedral and Zimmerman finished first and second, respectively, in both categories.
The scores of the two Granite Ridge meets — the second of which is scheduled for Jan. 20, 2022, in Little Falls — are combined to determine a conference champion.
In the jazz competition, the Lindy’s top score from the judges came in the routine effectiveness category, where they tallied a 28 out of a possible 50. In terms of difficulty, Little Falls got a 26 on routine choreography, 27 on formations and transitions and 29 on skills. That added up to 82 out of 150 in that category. It also got a 51 in both choreography and execution.
Pierz also had its best scores in difficulty, with 24 on routine choreography, 25 on formations and transitions and 27 on skills, giving it a 76 in the category. The Pizzazz added a 49 in choreography and 24 on routine effectiveness.
The Pizzazz put together a stellar performance for the high kick portion of the competition. Their best tally from the judges came in difficulty, where their three scores added up to a 90 out of a 150. They also got a 29 on both creativity and visual effectiveness of their choreography, giving them a 58. To that, they added 28’s on both placement and control and degree of accuracy for a 56 in execution.
Little Falls received its best marks for its kicks. In that category, it got scores of 27 for technique and 29 on height for a 56. It tallied a 54 out of 100 for choreography, and 27 of 50 on routine effectiveness to help it to its total.
The Pizzazz also took on the competition at Melrose Area, Saturday.
Their best performance came in the high kick, where they took fifth place in a 12-team field. Their score of 274 put them in a tight pack, only three points behind fourth-place New London-Spicer.
In the jazz competition, Pierz finished with 240 points for eighth out of 12 teams. They took that spot with a tiebreaker win over Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa/Paynesville.
Both squads are now off until after Christmas Break.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.