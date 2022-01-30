Both the Little Falls and Pierz dance squads finished up with a third and a fifth-place finish, Jan. 20, after the second Granite Ridge Conference meet of the season
The scores from the Jan. 20 meet in Little Falls were combined with the first conference meet — which was held in December 2021 in Foley — to reach the placements.
The Lindy’s took third in the jazz competition, Jan. 20, to also finish third for the season. They tied for fourth in the high kick to take fifth in the conference.
A total of five individuals also made the All-Conference team for the Lindy’s. Receiving those honors were jazz dancers Abigail DeZurik, Ella Hershey and Abigail Hershey. Earning All-Conference in the high kick category were Emma Mikkelsen and Emma Hershey.
The Pizzazz put four dancers on the All-Conference squads. Trista Krych was named to the All-Conference jazz squad, with Krych, Kadynce Theis and Breanna Storkamp were named to the high kick squad.
The Pizzazz tied for fourth in the high kick to take third for the season. Their sixth-place finish in jazz, Jan. 20, gave them fifth overall.
In taking third in the jazz category, the Lindy’s scored 261 from the judges. They impressed, particularly, with their choreography. They received scores of 28 in both creativity and visual effectiveness in that category. They also received a 29 on difficult of skills and another 28 on overall routine effectiveness.
Pierz tallied 236 for its sixth-place finish in the jazz portion of the competition. Its top mark came in overall routine effectiveness, for which it received a 27. It tallied 25s for difficulty of routine choreography, difficulty of skills and creativity of choreography.
Little Falls got a score of 289 on its high kicks, with Pierz coming in at 287.
The Lindy’s were again lauded for their choreography, earning a 32 for creativity and 31 for visual effectiveness; giving them an overall 63 out of 100 in the category. They got 88 out of 150 in difficulty, with a 30 for difficulty of kicks and 29s for difficulty of routine choreography and difficulty of formations and transitions.
The difficulty category is where the Pizzazz shined. The judges gave them a 33 for the difficulty of their kicks and 30 for formations and transitions. A 27 on routine choreography gave them a 90 of 150 in the category.
Pierz also got a 32 of 50 in routine effectiveness and 31 for creativity of choreography.
St. Cloud Cathedral took first place in both categories.
The Lindy’s were at Monticello Saturday, Jan. 29, and travel to Sauk Rapids-Rice, Saturday, Feb. 5.
The Pizzazz were at New London-Spicer for their final regular season competition, Saturday, Jan. 29.
