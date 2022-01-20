Little Falls and Pierz were back on the dance floor, Jan. 15, for a 10-team meet at Foley.
The Lindy’s came away with a sixth-place finish in the high kick competition and seventh in jazz. The Pizzazz claimed eighth place in both categories.
Little Falls’ day was highlighted by a strong performance in its high kick routine. The Lindy’s received a total of 281 from the judges.
They earned some of their highest marks of the season. The judges gave them a 30 of 50 possible points in routine effectiveness and a 57 out of 100 for their choreography — 29 for visual effectiveness and 28 for creativity. They also got a 31 of 50 for the difficulty of their kicks.
In the jazz competition, Little Falls received a total of 252 from the judges. That included a 28 for routine effectiveness as well as for difficulty of skills. They also got 27s for visual effectiveness of choreography and difficulty of routine choreography.
The Pizzazz also racked up a total mark of 281 from the judges for their high kick performance.
That was highlighted by a 32 of 50 in routine effectiveness. They also earned 86 of 150 possible points in difficulty, propelled by 30 for difficulty of kicks. Pierz got 29 for both creativity and effectiveness in its choreography, giving it a 58 in the category.
In the jazz portion of the competition, the judges gave the Pizzazz 240 points.
They got a 28 in routine effectiveness, along with a pair of 26s in the difficulty category.
“Our dancers had exceptional performances and gave it their all,” said Pizzazz coach Jackie Lashinski.
Both squads were back in action, Thursday, for their second conference meet in Little Falls. Both are then off until Saturday, Jan. 29, when the Lindy’s travel to Monticello and the Pizzazz are at New London-Spicer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.