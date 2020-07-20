The Randall Cubs earned a pair of West Division victories during back-to-back contests, Sunday, July 12.
First, the Cubs, spurred by a dominating start from Caleb Strack, earned an 11-1 win over the Swanville Swans.
Strack allowed just two hits and struck out 12 batters in six strong innings.
Sam Nagel smashed a home run and scored three times, while Travis Wenzel drove in three runs as the Cubs soared to a win.
Jordan Sales had two hits to lead the Swanville offense.
Randall completed the Sunday sweep with a 6-1 victory over Flensburg later that afternoon.
Apart from a solo home run from Andrew Marod in the second inning, Flensburg was held in check.
Wenzel struck out 11 batters in seven strong innings, earning the win. He also drove in a pair of runs for the Cubs.
Randall drew nine walks to help its cause.
Gerard and Ray Kokett combined to pitch the eight innings for Flensburg.
In other Victory West action, the Sobieski Skis remained undefeated in division play after they ground out an 8-6 victory over Flensburg, Sunday, July 12.
The Skis led 6-0 after two innings, but Josh Genske hammered a grand slam in the third to make it 6-4, and eventually the Falcons tied the game in fifth.
However, Chris Reller gave the Skis the lead back with an RBI single in the seventh.
Reller took a no decision on as the starter on the mound, but helped his cause at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Zach Opatz had three hits to pace the Sobieski offense.
The lone west game Saturday, July 11, was an 8-1 victory for the Upsala Blue Jays over Swanville.
Justin Cichon had himself a day in the leadoff spot, driving in four runs. Myron Ripplinger earned the win for the Jays, tossing seven strong innings and helping his cause with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Tren Dinius drove in Arik Schwanke for the lone Swanville run.
Single-run stunners headline Victory East action
The Pierz Brewers won twice by a single run to move within a game of first place Buckman in the Victory League East standings.
First, the Brewers edged the Royalton Riverdogs, 2-1, Saturday, July 11.
Peter Schommer pitched seven strong innings, allowing one run on seven hits to earn the win for the Brewers.
Eric Boser’s two-run homer in the eighth was all the offense Pierz needed for the win.
Gavin Suska had three hits and drove in the lone Riverdogs run in the losing effort. Nathan Psyck pitched eight innings for Royalton, allowing two runs on seven hits.
Next, the Brewers knocked off first place Buckman, 5-4, Sunday, July 12.
Lukas Otte drove in Travis Kahl with two outs in the ninth to make the game interesting for the Billygoats, but they fell short.
Ryan Stuckmayer had two RBIs, and Rylee Rauch had three hits and scored in the victory for the Brewers.
Cody Kimman pitched eight strong innings of relief to earn the win for Pierz. He allowed just one unearned run on three hits.
In other Victory League East action, the Pierz Lakers summoned some Brewer magic for a 2-1 win over the Pierz Bulldogs, Friday, July 10.
Seth Vagts scored the winning run on an error after the Lakers loaded the bases in the bottom of the 11th.
Chad Weiss had a tremendous game, driving in a run early in the game and tossing three strong innings in relief of starter Preston Rocheleau.
Austin Dickmann had himself a day in the loss. The Bulldogs hurler allowed one unearned run on three hits in 10 innings of work. He also had four of the Bulldogs’ eight hits.
Finally, Buckman remained in first place with a 7-4 win over the Pierz Bulldogs, Saturday, July 11.
Matt Tautges went deep for a two-run homer, and scored twice in the contest, not to mention earning the win on the mound for the Billygoats.
Jack Suska had two hits and scored twice for Buckman.
Chuck Boser had three hits to lead the Bulldogs offense in the loss.
Rebels top Lightning
The Ft. Ripley Rebels crawled into a tie for first after an 8-7 win over the Nisswa Lightning, Sunday, July 12.
A five-run third inning helped the Rebels jump out to an early lead, but it was RBI hits from Rhett Williamson and Jason Sather to rally Ft. Ripley to the victory.
