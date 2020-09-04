Boser Goats

Noah Boser connects with a pitch in the Buckman loss to the Cold Spring Rockies.

Both the Randall Cubs and the Buckman Billygoats were knocked out of the Class C Amateur baseball tournament, Saturday, Aug. 29 and Sunday, Aug. 30, respectively.

The Cubs were beaten 11-0 in seven innings, Saturday, Aug. 29, by the Bluffton Braves, the top seed out of Region 14. The game was played in Milroy.

Walks and errors put the Cubs in a hole, and they mustered only two hits, rendering them unable to climb out.

Pitchers Caleb Strack and Travis Wenzel were unable to repeat their magic from weekend one of state, as the duo was tagged for eight runs (seven earned) in the first two innings.

The two Randall hits came from catcher Alec Zack and third baseman Brett Strack.

Sunday, Aug. 30, the top seed out of Region 8, the Buckman Billygoats, were eliminated by the Cold Spring Rockies, the No. 3 team out of Region 11 in Springfield, 12-8.

Buckman fell behind early, but surged back with runs in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings to have a shot.

Early on, the left-handed dominant lineup of the Goats appeared to struggle against the left-handed pitching of the Rockies.

However, the Goats stormed back, but left the bases loaded in both the eighth and ninth innings, including bringing the tying run up to bat in the ninth.

Joe Kahl had three hits and scored three times for Buckman. Travis Kahl also scored three runs.

Both Matt Tautges, who was tagged with the loss, and draftee Chad Weiss from the Pierz Lakers, were credited for six earned runs allowed.

Preston Rocheleau, another draftee from the Lakers, came in and allowed no runs on two hits in the final 3.2 innings.

