Over 150 lifters convened Saturday, Feb. 15, for the Lakeville South Open Olympic weightlifting competition.
Little Falls was among the lifters from schools like Northfield, Minnetonka, Burnsville, Red Wing, Prior Lake, New Prague, Armstrong and Cannon Falls.
The Flyers’ varsity team took second place overall, as senior Scott Crosswhite set a new state record in the 102kg weight class with a 123kg (270 pound) snatch.
Crosswhite’s accomplishment led to a first place finish in his class.
Sophomore Lindy Welinski also earned the top spot in her class, while fellow sophomore Joelle Vacek finished runner-up. Others who helped lead the Flyers to second place were Sunny Savard and Dylan Becker, both sophomores who placed third.
Flyers sophomore Avery Anderson also set a state record in the JV portion of the meet. She too finished first in her weight class, as did sophomore Maizee Kathrein.
The next meet for the Flyers is at Cannon Falls, Saturday, March 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.