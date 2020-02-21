Over 150 lifters convened Saturday, Feb. 15, for the Lakeville South Open Olympic weightlifting competition.

Little Falls was among the lifters from schools like Northfield, Minnetonka, Burnsville, Red Wing, Prior Lake, New Prague, Armstrong and Cannon Falls.

Crosswhite

Flyers senior Scott Crosswhite lifts his way to a state record at the Lakeville South Open, Saturday, Feb. 15.

The Flyers’ varsity team took second place overall, as senior Scott Crosswhite set a new state record in the 102kg weight class with a 123kg (270 pound) snatch.

Crosswhite’s accomplishment led to a first place finish in his class.

Sophomore Lindy Welinski also earned the top spot in her class, while fellow sophomore Joelle Vacek finished runner-up. Others who helped lead the Flyers to second place were Sunny Savard and Dylan Becker, both sophomores who placed third.

Flyers sophomore Avery Anderson also set a state record in the JV portion of the meet. She too finished first in her weight class, as did sophomore Maizee Kathrein.

The next meet for the Flyers is at Cannon Falls, Saturday, March 7.

