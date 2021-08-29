The Royalton boys cross- country team has plenty of reason from optimism entering the 2021 season.
The Royals welcome back all but one varsity runner from last season, a squad that finished third in a tough Central Minnesota Conference.
Coach Michael Marschel said he expects some healthy competition for the final spots on his squad’s varsity roster. Junior Michael Zimmerman, sophomores Ben Boyd and Adon Ripple along with freshmen Damien Bishop and Cole Hofstad are all in the mix to make an impact this season.
“I’m hoping to bring our pack closer together to make for a more competitive team,” Marschel said. “Our section realigned, so it should be interesting to see where we are in the mix.”
The depth Royalton enjoys on the boys side is not there right now for the girls team. Marschel said there are only five girls on the team, at present, so he is hoping to recruit a few more as the school year approaches.
That said, the Royal girls are certainly not devoid of talent. Marschel expects a solid season from senior Erin Borash, along with junior Sara Daleiden — the latter of whom he said had a great summer of training.
“She is leading our boys and girls in workouts right now,” he said. “She’s looking very sharp.”
Goals for the team this year, according to Marschel, are to improve in the CMC standings for boys and girls, as well as to move up in Section 5A competition and get a team to state. He said some of the larger meets — such as its first of the season, Sept. 3 in Maple Lake — will prove as valuable measuring sticks throughout the season.
Marschel expects St. Cloud Cathedral, Maple Lake, Eden Valley-Watkins-Kimball and Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted to provide the most formidable foes in Section 5A.
In overtaking the competition and reaching its goals, Marschel said training is both a strength and a weakness.
“I have kids that are good in groups to work with,” he said. “I’m hoping as the year progresses, there will be healthy competition with each other to motivate and push each other for new personal records. A weakness will be using the first month of the season to build a base for mileage. There wasn’t a whole lot of summer training from kids. We will get there. Getting the miles in is the most important.”
The Royals open the season at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at Maple Lake.
