The Royalton cross-country team finished in 16th place out of 23 teams at the Section 6A boys meet in Long Prairie, Tuesday.
Royalton was led by junior Jacob Leibold, who finished in 43rd place with a time of 19:14.1. Freshman Marcus Hayes came in 62nd with a 19:44.8 time.
Senior Nathan Kolbo was 78th, while David Fountain came in 87th for the Royals.
Holdingford finished fifth at the meet led by Braden Bomgaars, who finished 15th with a time of 18:07.5.
In other cross-country action, the Pierz and Little Falls cross-country teams took part in the Granite Ridge Conference Meet in Foley, Saturday, Oct. 10.
In the boys’ race, the Flyers finished as runner-up with a total of 62.
Little Falls was led by Wyatt Baum, who took third with a season-best time of 17:16.4. Senior Jackson Grant took fifth with a time of 17:47.1.
Sophomores Ben Knopik and Connor Grant were 15th and 16th place.
Pierz finished in eighth place as a team in the race. Pierz’ Gunther Dodge, Tyler Foss and Guy Clemons-Virnig finished 48th, 49th and 50th, respectively.
In the girls’ race, the Flyers finished fifth, followed by the Pioneers in sixth.
Seventh grader Grace LeClair led the Flyers with a 15th place finish and a time of 21:08.9.
Seventh grader Chloe Lochner was 16th and the top finisher for the Pioneers with a time of 21:09.2.
Flyers senior Courtney Loeffler was 17th with 21:15.9.
Royalton and Holdingford also took part in a triangular in Royalton, Oct. 8.
The Royals finished first followed by the Huskers in the boys race. Leibold finished first with a time of 19:29.82.
In the girls’ race, Holdingford was first and Royalton was second.
The Royals’ Erin Borash won the race with a time of 22:06.36.
