It was a truly roller coaster week for the Little Falls boys hockey team after games with Monticello and River Lakes.
First, a short handed, empty net goal from junior netminder Dane Couture capped off a 6-2 victory at Monticello, Jan. 3.
Couture corralled a puck after the Flyers committed a penalty, and flinged it the full length of the ice into an open Moose net.
After a tight opening period, where the two teams traded goals, Couture and the Flyers took over the game.
Gunnar Gustafson’s power play marker was the only score in the second period, while Joe Majerle’s power play goal in the third, nearly put the game out of reach.
Gabe Hirsch scored twice, while Ryan Buckallew, Joe Majerle and Nicholas Stevens each had multi-point nights.
Couture finished with 31 saves on 33 opportunities, as the Flyers out shot the Moose, 40-33.
The roller coaster went back downhill after the Flyers were handed their first loss in three weeks when they fell, 1-0, to River Lakes, Tuesday.
The highly defensive game was decided when the Stars netted a power play goal at 3:01 of the second period.
Despite a 14-shot third period from the Flyers, to finish the game with a 22-16 shot advantage, River Lakes held on for a win, and ended a five-game win streak for the Flyers.
Couture did stop 15-of-16 shots in net for the Flyers in the loss.
The ride continues for the Flyers in a Section 6A matchup at home against Sartell-St. Stephen, Tuesday.
BLF nets three straight
The Brainerd-Little Falls girls hockey team has gotten back on track with a trio of wins in a row.
First, BLF beat the Alexandria Cardinals, 6-2, Jan. 2 at the Runestone in Alexandria.
Next, Little Falls Community High School freshman, Emily Johnson, stopped all 14 shots by St. Cloud, in a Flying Warriors, 2-0 victory, Saturday, Jan. 4.
It was Johnson’s fourth straight win and first shutout of the season.
She followed that win with another shutout after BLF beat Moorhead, 4-0, Tuesday.
Johnson stopped all seven shots that came her way to improve to 5-0 on the season.
Next up for BLF is a rivalry game at Roseau, Jan. 17.
