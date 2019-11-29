Little Falls’ boys hockey team opened the season with a pair of road victories.
To start, the Flyers earned a 4-0 shut out of International Falls, Nov. 22.
Goaltender Dane Couture stopped all 18 Broncos shots that came his way for the Flyers to earn the shutout.
Junior Gunnar Gustafson notched the first Flyers goal on assist from Robby Kuchinski-Helgeson.
After a scoreless second period, the Flyers received goals from Gabe Hirsch, Joe Majerle and Nicholas Stevens (empty net).
Stevens, Gustafson and Hirsch all added assists to their totals for two points.
Little Falls out shot International Falls 37-18.
The Flyers’ second victory came the following night in a 9-2 win at Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl. It was also head coach Tony Couture’s 700th game coached for Little Falls hockey.
In the win, Hirsch had a huge game, notching five points (two goals, three assists). One of his goals came in a four-goal first period for the Flyers.
Also with a strong night were Stevens (goal, three assists) and Gustafson (goal, two assists). Couture stopped 9-of-11 shots.
However, it has not been all roses for the Flyers, as their home opener was spoiled by a 3-1 loss to Alexandria, Tuesday.
Little Falls’ defense was solid all night, not allowing a goal in the second or third period, however, the damage came from a pair of power play goals in the opening frame.
The Flyers led early after Ryan Buckallew scored on an assist from Hirsch 3:13 into the game.
The back-to-back power play goals put Alex ahead, and a goal in the final two minutes pushed the lead to 3-1 for the Cardinals.
Little Falls out shot Alexandria, 24-23, and Couture stopped 20-of-23 shots in net.
The Flyers will hit the ice again Thursday at Wadena-Deer Creek.
BLF splits pair of games
Goaltender and Little Falls Community High School freshman, Emily Johnson, earned her first win in her first varsity start, a 5-1 victory over River lakes, Thursday.
Johnson stopped 16-of-17 shots that came her way for a .941 save percentage in all three periods.
Lindsey Booth scored twice for BLF.
BLF then dropped a contest, 3-0, at Forest Lake, Saturday, Nov. 23.
The Flying Warriors (3-2) will next take on the St. Cloud Icebreakers at Exchange Arena in Little Falls, at 7:15 p.m., Tuesday.
