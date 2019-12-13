Back in April, Little Falls Community High School professor and 14-year swimming and diving coach, Tim Corbett, was looking forward to summer vacation and the completion of another successful school year.
However, April 28, a constant and shooting pain on the right side of his face sent him to the emergency room.
After several additional doctor visits, and two kinds of medicine, Corbett said that doctors finally determined that he had Trigeminal Neuralgia, where the three main nerves on one side of the face can cause broad and sweeping pain, which is often debilitating.
After visits with a neurologist, cranial surgeon and the entire facial pain team at the University of Minnesota concluded that surgery was not an option for Corbett’s condition, and medication was needed. He had hoped that was that.
“I thought that I had the whole summer and expected everything to be solved by the time that fall came around,” Corbett said.
It wasn’t that easy.
The medication combined with the stress of being a coach, caused bouts of dizzy spells that zapped his energy, which took a toll.
“Some years are more stressful than others, and that’s head coaching, and this year wasn’t any more stressful than others per se, but I just couldn’t handle the stress,” Corbett said. “The level of medication that I’m on doesn’t allow me to handle the level of stress that I would normally be able to handle, and because of that I’m not able to give the girls what they deserve from a head coach.”
He often was not able to coach how he wanted to.
“At the beginning of the year I had to coach while I was sitting down, and the girls don’t swim as well when coach is sitting down,” Corbett said. “I’m an active coach and I need to be up and moving around, so I tried to do more and more of that, because the girls deserve it, but it was hard to make it through the meets.”
And while Little Falls did have a successful season, sending a relay team and an individual to state, the 12th year of 14 that the Flyers sent someone to state under Corbett’s reign, he didn’t feel like he could do that again.
“I can’t do something halfway, and that part of it bothered me, and the other part was that physically, I just couldn’t do it,” Corbett said. “There was a meet where I had to go lie down for the entire diving part of the meet, because I get dizzy spells when I’m tired.”
In fact, he said without help, he might not have been able to coach at all.
“Had we not had Sarah Filippi as an assistant coach helping me out, I shudder to think what would have happened,” Corbett said.
Corbett’s 14 years as head coach in Little Falls have been some of the most successful in program history.
In the 14 years since Corbett took over, Little Falls has had 32 All-Section relays (one champion), 76 All-Section individuals (12 champions), 10 state-qualifying relays (three All-State), 23 individual state qualifiers (11 all-state performances) and the first state champion in school history.
Along with those impressive numbers, all but one of the school and two pool records have been broken under Corbett, some of them multiple times.
“Coach Corbett has done a great job leading our swim and dive program over the last 14 years. He has had tremendous success and it has been a pleasure working with him and watching our swimmers grow and improve throughout their season each and every year,” said Flyers Activities Director Kevin Jordan. “He cares deeply for his athletes and has helped them not only improve along the way as swimmers/divers, but more importantly helped them become fantastic young adults.”
Corbett also coached the school’s first and only Division I swimmer (and state champion) Whitney Weisz, who after an All-American career at San Diego State University, has returned to help Corbett coach.
“While there are plenty of great coaches and programs, Coach Corbett’s was truly one of a kind,” Weisz said. “More than anything and above all, the life lessons that he instilled in us and the memories that he provided to us will last a lifetime for all of us swimmers.
“The Little Falls swimming and diving program lucked out with Tim Corbett and we are all eternally grateful for his dedication throughout all the years,” Weisz said. “He will be greatly missed. I wish him and his family nothing but the best in their future endeavors.”
Corbett said stepping down was a decision that was extremely hard to make.
“It is really difficult for me to leave not on my own terms,” Corbett said. “If I was saying, ‘I’ve had a good run, it’s time for me to step back,’ that would be hard, but it would the be the right decision. This decision is being made for me because of my medical condition, and that is very, very difficult.”
He said that prior to the medical issues, he had not planned to retire from coaching.
“There was one point where I was thought that if I coached until my daughters were done, that would be it, but they are both in college now, and I didn’t see any end in sight,” Corbett said. “Now the decision has been made for me with my health situation.”
Corbett would like to extend a big thank you to anyone who has helped with the swimming and diving program in Little Falls over the past 14 years.
Perhaps he would most like to thank the parents.
“The parental support has been phenomenal over the years, and that has been such a big part of why the program has been so successful,” Corbett said. “They have from the very beginning supported me and backed me.”
“When I first came, a lot of the girls thought, ‘Oh, he’s going to kill us,’ because we did more yards in the first day than they did the first week the year before,” Corbett said. “They stuck with me, and the parents stuck with me.”
Due to the medication, Corbett has been even more emotional this season, never more so than when he announced his retirement at the swim banquet.
“Back when I was an athlete and I saw a coach get teary eyed, that really bothered me, and I was like, ‘What the heck are they crying for?’” Corbett said. “Now that I’m a coach I understand it, and the medicine makes it worse.”
Weisz also took the news emotionally.
“I had such mixed emotions the evening that I received an email from Coach expressing the fact that he was stepping down after 14 years of running such a successful program,” Weisz said. “On one hand, I was happy for him closing that chapter of his life on such a high note, coming off of such an exceptional season. On the other, I felt sorrow knowing that the program will never be the same.”
While he said that he will do all he can to help the next Flyers swimming and diving coach, and will still help the swimming program as much as possible, he knows it will be difficult.
“It is going to be hard next fall, and it’s hard now, but I don’t know where my health is going, and I need to get that straightened out,” Corbett said. “The girls deserve a coach that can give them 100 percent, and I need to make sure I’m as healthy as I can be moving forward.”
But based on Weisz and a host of other successful swimmers, the 100 percent he has given the past 14 years has been enough.
“It appears that I’ve had a positive effect, which I’ve hoped to have had,”Corbett said. “For the girls to have given me a chance to mean that much to them, and for them to believe in me, because if they don’t believe in me the program doesn’t work, and they believed, the parents believed and supported.
“Hearing from girls that graduated 10-11 years ago, and that they are still friends with girls they swam with, to me means an awful lot,” he added.
Corbett did go out with quite a bang, as the Flyers 400 yard relay team broke the school record three times in the playoffs, each time swimming faster than the last, including at state.
However, for Corbett coaching means a lot more than just competing and breaking school records..
“The reason I coach is to use swimming and diving as a medium to help them be more prepared for life,” Corbett said.
“I want to thank Little Falls for giving me the opportunity to come here and coach. It was at a time in my life that I was looking for something,” Corbett said. “It has been a great run. It is a lot of fun. Coaching them from seventh grade on, you get to see the progression, and it is a lot of fun to see that growth.”
Corbett will have to watch that growth from a distance from now on.
