Prairie Conference girls basketball rivals Swanville and Upsala could not be going on two more varying paths.
The Bulldogs return almost no players from varsity last year after graduating several senior starters from a 21-4 team. Upsala returns almost all of their starters from a 13-win campaign, with the hopes of upping that total.
For Swanville, it will have to rely on their one returner with significant varsity experience — junior Rebekah Muhlenkamp.
“We have a young team that doesn’t have a lot of experience,” said head coach Aaron Gapinski. “I anticipate her (Muhlenkamp) being a leader both on and off the court.”
The Cardinals return senior starters Laura Lange, Amber Biniek, Ali Harren and Abby Ripplinger to the court. Junior Paige Biniek, as well as sophomores Taylor Soltis, Kris Biniek and Abby Klein also come in with extensive varsity experience for Upsala.
“We return most of our scoring from last season, and we have a lot of experience returning,” said Upsala head coach Nick Klug. “The goal is to see growth and improvement on both sides of the ball.”
Gapinski anticipates that the Bulldogs will be short in depth, but that their team mentality will help them in 2019.
Klug said that Upsala will need to work on consistency and taking care of the basketball, but that experience will help.
Both coaches agree that both the Prairie Conference and Section 5A will be tough as always.
Klug said that Browerville and Osakis will be tough in the conference, while Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa could be a strong contender in the section.
“Conference opponents will be tough as always. Each conference team brings back some experienced players that will make the conference exciting,” Gapinski said.
Both coaches are excited after more than weeks worth of practice.
“After the first week of practice, the girls have really shown a lot of energy and passion on the floor,” Gapinski said. “There is a great sense of excitement as the new season begins.”
“We have looked good in practice but still have a long way to go,” Klug said. “I have been impressed with how hard the girls are competing with each other and the improvement they have shown from last season.”
Upsala’s season begins with a game at Pierz, Tuesday, while Swanville starts its season at home against Kimball, Dec. 3.
