The community surrounding Pierz Healy High School is incredibly supportive of its athletic programs, and the football team’s run to a third state title in five years is no exception.
“It is truly amazing the kind of support that you get, and it was almost like something you’d see in a movie,” said Pierz head coach Dan Saehr. “We had people on the streets lined up all over on Friday, and we had a big team meal put on by some of the parents at the school, we were escorted back in, people make sandwiches for us every game, and driving 100 miles in a snow storm to see their team play, it is just really, really cool.”
“The success isn’t just on a couple of individuals, it is on the whole community of Pierz, and our program is very appreciative of that,” he added.
That pre-game meal, Friday, Nov. 29 — prime rib.
That’s a pretty generous meal from the community support system.
“It was outstanding all the support we have gotten throughout the years, That was pretty awesome,” said senior Peter Schommer.
The sentiments were echoed by fellow senior Matthias Algarin.
“Football is a big tradition in Pierz, and it has the whole community behind it They did a lot of stuff for us, donating to the program, coming out to cheer for us, and that is a big reason for our success,” Algarin said.
Saehr said that he, the rest of the coaches and the players would like to say they are appreciative of the whole Pierz community for their support.
