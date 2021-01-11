In a recent press release, the Central Minnesota Conference stated has decided to allow spectators, but only for the home team.

"All member schools realize the gravity of the decision to only allow home spectators into sporting contests, but member schools also need to be realistic in the spaces they operate as well as what is safest in maintaining the ability to play the sports that our athletes love," the release said.

The limit on spectators will be two per participant, and it the press release also stated that this rule will be in effect until Feb. 1, when it will be revisited.

The press release also stated that the CMC has created a website that will "house all information pertaining to Central Minnesota Conference contests."

That includes rosters, schedules, live streaming links, home ticket purchasing links and other information.

"This website will be open and fully accessible to the public at all times and not restricted to the team(s) that are participating against one another.

It can be accessed at: www.sites.google.com/evw.k12.mn.us/centralmnconference/home

The release was signed by all eight CMC schools' Superintendents and Activities Directors.

