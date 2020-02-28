Fittingly, the Royalton girls basketball season ended with a victory.
After all, the senior-heavy Royals have 21 of them already, with a playoff run ahead of them.
The Royals’ final regular season win was a 68-37 victory at home against Kimball.
In the victory, the Royals hit 11 three-pointers, including senior Emily Malikowski’s 4-for-5 night from deep. She finished with 12 points.
However, it was Autumn Schoenrock who came off the bench to lead the Royals with 16 points and six rebounds on a perfect 6-of-6 shooting, including 3-of-3 from three-point range.
Senior Jenna Anderson added 14 points and seven boards.
However, Royalton did fall, losing 55-45 to Providence Academy, the No. 1 team in Section 5AA.
Royalton led early on, including a 24-21 halftime lead, but the Lions exploded for 34 points in the second half, shooting nearly 50 percent from the field, including 4-of-8 from deep.
The Royals were out-rebounded, 37-21, including 14-7 on offensive boards.
Anderson led the way with 15 points and six rebounds. Fellow senior Macey Petron added 10 points and four assists.
Holdingford also closed its regular season with a 21-5 record after wins over Rush City (73-29) and Maple Lake (63-34), Feb. 20 and 21, respectively.
Senior Grace Gerads led the way with 42 points in combined in the two games, including 28 in the win over Rush City.
The regular season is also nearing a close for the Central Minnesota Conference boys basketball teams.
Both the Royalton and Holdingford boys basketball teams ended their regular seasons Friday, but results were not available by press time.
Prior to the regular season finale, the Royals fell to both Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted (53-43) and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (56-55).
In the loss to HLWW, Feb. 20, the Royals were unable to overcome a four-point halftime deficit, despite a 17-point effort from junior Brady Brezinka, who also added nine rebounds.
In the loss to BBE, the Royals trailed most of the way, but managed to work their way back to a 54-54 tie late, before BBE hit the game-winning shot.
Junior Tristan Pekula led Royalton with 15 points in the loss. Brezinka added 12 points.
For Holdingford, the Huskers beat Kimball, 53-44, Feb. 20, but fell to Melrose and Eden Valley-Watkins, Monday and Tuesday, respectively.
Senior Jake Ethen scored 28 points in three games to lead the Huskers.
