Classroom Firearms Safety Training will be held at the Little Falls High School beginning March 17, with the Field Day on Thursday, April 16. A fee of $7.50, payable to Little Falls Community Services, must be paid at the time of registration.

Students must be 11 years or older by March 17. The registration deadline is Monday, March 16.

Dates for the classroom training are March 17, 24, 26, 31 and April 2 and 7, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

The test day for online and classroom students is Tuesday, April 14, with the field day set for Thursday, April 16. For the field day, the bus will leave from the west parking lot of the Little Falls Community High School at 4 p.m.

There will be an additional fee of $7.50 payable by credit card to the DNR to register the self-certified online form.

Telephone and website registration will not be accepted for this instruction.

Registrations need to be completed in person with Little Falls Community Services at 1001 SE Fifth Ave., Little Falls.

