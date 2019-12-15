The Central Minnesota Archers Association is ready to begin its league season with some changes that have come about.
The group will continue shooting at its new home at the Morrison County Fairgrounds. A 10-week league season starts Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, and will end Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
The first round must be scored with membership payment completed by Jan. 15, 2020. Scores will be due Wednesday nights.
Registration will be open from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at the building. The league will have two-person teams this year with league nights of Monday and Wednesday. Teams can shoot ahead with a vacation score also. If those two nights also do not work, archers can speak with a board member for other arrangements.
There will be a non-league option also.
The membership fees have not changed this year. Archers should plan to attend the registration night or email gandcvanrisseghem@gmail.com for other arrangements.
