The Cardinals boys basketball team had a rough outing when they faced off against conference rival Osakis, Thursday, Feb. 17, losing 84-52.
Noah Boeckermann led the Cardinals, scoring 16 points, as well as recording four rebounds, three assists, and four steals.
Levi Lampert was close behind, scoring 15 points, and recording four rebounds, three assists and six steals.
After losing to the No. 1 seed in the conference, Head Coach Joey Fuchs is set on fixing the mistakes and making sure the team plays better for the next game.
“Osakis outplayed us in every facet of the game,” Fuchs said. “They executed better than us, defended better than we did, shot better than we did, they completely outplayed us.”
Fuchs is focused on keeping his team ready for the next game, so as to not have another like Thursday.
“We will move on and learn from it, and work hard to make sure we have no more games like this,” Fuchs said.
Upsala was still looking to put an end to their then four-game losing streak as they traveled to East Central to face the Eagles, Saturday, Feb. 19.
Their hard work paid off, as they came away with a 65-49 win over the Eagles, finally ending their losing streak.
Lampert led the Cardinals in scoring, with 27 total points. He also recorded 10 rebounds, four assists and seven steals.
Boeckermann scored nine points, along with a team high 10 rebounds and two steals.
Coach Fuchs was proud of the way his team had rebounded after losing the last four.
“It was a good way to bounce back after the disappointing loss to Osakis,” Fuchs said.
“We shared the ball really well, and had many guys contribute to this win. It’s nice to see guys adjust to their roles, and really embrace and excel with those roles.”
Upsala looks to continue their win streak as they host conference rival Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, Thursday, Feb. 24.
Royals win streak ends
The Royals got off to a hot start Thursday, Feb. 17, but were unable to finish strong, losing to Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 62-57.
A 3-pointer by Tyler Swenson put the Royals up 9-4 early, but the Jaguars went on a tear, outscoring the Royals, 21-4, to make it 25-13 halfway through the first quarter.
Then the Royals went on their own tear, fighting their way to make it a closer, and more manageable 27-24, with the Jaguars in the lead.
Both teams would trade points on the Royals court until Swenson dropped another beautiful 3-pointer in the basket to give the Royals their first lead since early in the game, 51-49.
Unfortunately, Royalton was unable to keep the lead and snapped its four game win streak, falling to 12-11 on the season, 7-5 in conference.
The Royals recorded 38 total rebounds, eight assists, four steals and two blocks.
Royalton looks to stay above .500 as they host Kimball Area, Thursday, Feb. 24.
Flyers win over Pioneers
The Little Falls Flyers hosted the Pierz Pioneers, Friday, Feb. 18, and were able to come away with the home victory, winning 56-47.
The first half was a fairly low scoring affair, with the game being close at the half and the Pioneers having a 17-15 lead.
The second half was an exciting shoot-out. The Flyers scored nearly three times the points they did in the first half, outscoring the Pioneers, 40-31, ultimately giving themselves a comfortable lead to win the game.
Beau Thoma lead the Flyers in scoring, with 13 points. He also recorded nine rebounds, four assists, three steals.
Right behind him was Janski, who scored 11 points for the Flyers. Six of Janski’s 11 points came off of free throws, as he went 6-of-9.
For the Pioneers, Benjamin Virnig had the most points scored in the game, with 14, making 3-of-4 of his field goals, all from within the arc, as well as making 8-of-9 of his free throws.
Ian Oberfeld was second for the Pioneers in scoring, with 10. He completed 3-of-4 baskets, two from the 2-point line and one from the 3-point line. He also completed 3-of-4 free throws.
With the victory over the Pioneers, the Flyers improve to 7-14, and 5-6 in conference. The Pioneers fall to 6-15, and 2-9 in the conference.
The Flyers travel to Foley, Thursday, Feb. 24, hoping to keep the win streak alive.
Following the loss to Little Falls, Pierz hosts its conference rival, St. Cloud Cathedral, Thursday, Feb. 24, hoping to end its five-game losing streak.
Swanville loses a nailbiter
The Bulldogs went on the road to face the Browerville Tigers, Thursday, Feb. 17, but came up just short, losing 62-61.
The loss dropped the Bulldogs to 9-8 on the season and 3-5 in conference.
Swanville hosts Bertha-Hewitt Thursday, Feb. 24, hoping to start a winning streak late in the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.