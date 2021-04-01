The magic of the Powerade bottle fizzled out.
Upsala’s boys basketball team, which had kept an orange flavored Powerade bottle as a good luck charm during its Section 5A playoff run, fell 54-48 to No. 1 Nevis, March 19, in the Section 5A Championship, one win from a state berth.
“This team rallied around a Powerade bottle, a golden egg and many other weird things, but they did it together,” said Cardinals head coach Joey Fuchs. “Are we disappointed in the loss to Nevis? Absolutely. But these young men can walk around with their heads held high knowing they have no regrets. The game against Nevis was a great game against a great team.”
The Cardinals actually led by one with 1:30 left in the contest, but could not hang on against a strong Tiger squad.
“Give Nevis credit for that, they are the No. 1 team for a reason,” Fuchs said.
Junior Levi Lampert and senior Nick Herzog each had 14 points to lead Upsala during the loss.
Senior Carter Johnson added nine points.
“We played a great game defensively, we just couldn’t capitalize enough on the offensive end,” Fuchs said.
Despite the loss, Fuchs said he was extremely proud of Upsala’s 15-7 season, Section 5A East title and the playoff run.
“Everything these kids achieved this year is because of the togetherness, team camaraderie, unselfishness of each player in this program,” Fuchs said. “They bought in from day one, on what we wanted to do, and how we wanted to do it. They cheered and celebrated each other’s successes, and were there for each other during the hard times.”
He said that the unselfishness and respect was a key to the team’s success.
“Nobody complained about shot attempts, playing time or bothered officials during the game,” Fuchs said. “I received multiple emails from officials during the season complimenting me about our team and how they played and carried themselves. As a coach this is the type of group that makes coaching easy.”
The Cardinals graduate five seniors: Johnson, Herzog, Zach Bartkowicz, Jonny Mayer and Ethan Moon.
“I couldn’t be more proud of this group of seniors, that have been a part of our program for five years,” Fuchs said. “(They) showed up every day to practice with a positive attitude, and a work ethic that was unmatched. They led by example and with their voices on and off the court. Their leadership is unmatched. They will do great things after graduation, as they are already tremendous young men.”
“I hope everyone appreciates what this team did in such a challenging year,” Fuchs said.
