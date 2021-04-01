The Swanville girls basketball team’s run to the Section 5A title game ended one win short of the state tournament after a 94-35 loss to No. 1 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, March 18.

“While the end result wasn’t the outcome we were hoping for, we couldn’t be more thankful for the chance to play and complete the season,” said Bulldogs head coach Aaron Gapinski.

BBE opened up the lead almost immediately, and by halftime the Jaguars were up 60-18.

While the scoring onslaught slowed in the second half, the Bulldogs’ season ends at 12-10.

“This group of girls made a run in the playoffs that won’t be forgotten anytime soon. Being subsection champions and earning the chance to play in a section championship game is a great accomplishment,” Gapinski said. “ Again, I am so proud of the girls coming together throughout the year and believing in each other.”

Swanville was led by Avery Douglas, who scored 11 points. Freshman Karley Loven added nine points, while junior Mackenzie Morris added seven.

Aside from the on-court success, the Bulldogs rallied around a teammate as well this season, as they hosted an event for classmate and friend, Lexi Hanson, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

The team raised over $8,000.

“The team overcame and learned to deal with adversity throughout the season and I couldn’t be more proud of their attitudes and efforts,” Gapinski said.

Swanville graduates a pair of seniors in Rebekah Muhlenkamp and Kylie Karst.

“We want to thank our two senior leaders,” Gapinski said. “These two girls will move on and do amazing things because of their work ethic.”

