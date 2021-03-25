1989.
That was the last time that the Swanville girls basketball team won a sub-section title.
That is, until the Bulldogs captured a Section 5A East title with a 59-50 win over Hinckley-Finlayson, Tuesday.
“The girls gave everything they had last night,” said Swanville head coach Aaron Gapinski. “I am so proud of everyone.”
Swanville leapt out to an early lead, eventually going up by double digits at halftime (27-17).
Hallie Rootkie (26 points) and the Jaguars made a strong run in the second half, but Swanville hit 15-of-18 free throws in the second half to hang on.
“The girls that played, the bench who provided so much energy, and the crowd was fantastic,” Gapinski said. “The school and community have supported these girls and we can’t thank them enough.”
Sophomore Lauren Miller led the way with 20 points, while fellow sophomore Amelia Hudalla notched 13 points. Freshman Karley Loven scored nine.
The victory pushed the Bulldogs to one win, a Section 5A title game at Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Thursday, away from a trip to state.
The results of the championship at BBE were not available by press time.
Prior to the win over the Jaguars, Swanville topped the Braham Bombers, 59-46, in the Section 5A East semifinals, March 19.
The Bulldogs led 28-26 at halftime, but pulled away in the second half.
“It was a game of runs, thankfully our girls had one last run in them,” Gapinski said.
Miller notched a team-best 17 points to go with seven boards and four steals. Hudalla had a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds. Senior Rebekah Muhlenkamp scored 15 points.
“These girls have a never quit attitude in them,” Gapinski said.
Follow @typhoonater on Twitter for updates on the Bulldogs’ playoff progress or check www.mcrecord.com or next week’s issue for more.
