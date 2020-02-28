The first area basketball playoff win belongs to the Swanville Bulldogs girls basketball team.
The Bulldogs earned a 68-53 win in the Section 5A playoffs as the No. 6 seed against No. 11 seed Isle, Feb. 21, in Swanville.
The game was incredibly physical as both teams battled to a 31-23 Bulldogs lead at halftime.
“We went in to it knowing it was going to be physical, and we had this saying, ‘Peace, be still,’” said junior Rebekah Muhlenkamp. “We just kind of used that to keep each other in check.”
Swanville and its mantra held on for a victory, knocking down shots along the way.
Muhlenkamp had 13 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, but freshman Lauren Miller led the way with 24 points and nine rebounds.
Muhlenkamp is one of the elder statesmen on the team, as the other Bulldog starters are a junior, a sophomore and two freshmen. One of the first girls off the bench was eighth grader, Karley Loven.
“We may be young, but we have a lot of chemistry and experience through other various basketball organizations,” Muhlenkamp said. “Being so young also gave us a chance to grow and bond together.”
Loven finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Amelia Hudalla, one of the freshman starters, pulled down a team-best 13 boards to go with eight points.
All-in-all, Muhlenkamp was happy with the Bulldogs’ fight.
“I can honestly say that we fought hard, and we’ve been a fighting team all season,” Muhlenkamp said. “Tonight through the highs, through the lows, through the physicality, we just kept fighting.”
Upsala girls basketball
closes season with win
The Upsala girls basketball team finished the regular season with a 64-53 win over Prairie Conference rival, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, Feb. 21.
The Cardinals led most of the way, including 30-25 at halftime.
Senior Laura Lange had herself a game, notching team bests with 23 points and 14 rebounds.
Kris Biniek added 11 points and six boards, while Abby Klein finished with 10 points and six rebounds.
The Cardinals finish the regular season with a 12-14 record.
