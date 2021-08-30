The Little Falls home opener was a 7-0 loss to the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm, Friday.
The Flyers entered the second half down 1-0 off of a goal by Sauk Rapids-Rice’s Keegan Pham with 10:42 left in the first half.
Senior Riley Perry missed a pair of nice chances on net for the Flyers while senior Caleb Matros also missed one high.
The second half saw the Storm run away with the match, scoring six uncontested goals.
Their first came off a header into the left corner just 1:15 into the half by Eli Moilanen. He followed up 2:18 later with a break away goal to put the Storm up 3-0.
With 30:01 left in the half, Pham netted his second of the night with a goal high right.
The Storm finished up the match with goals by Leif Rudnick with 18:59 left, an own goal by the Flyers with 11:24 left and goal three of the night for Moilanen with 3:40 remaining.
The Storm outshot the Flyers 19-4. Flyers keeper Ethan Yorek had 12 saves.
“Obviously not the result we are looking for, but we can build off that first half,” said Flyers Head Coach Chris Backhaus. “(We) had a few defensive miscues to start the second, but the guys battled hard and it’ll come together. The majority of this year’s varsity roster are new to varsity play. The pace is quicker and there is far less margin for error than at the JV level.
“Our guys held their heads high, gave a great effort, and are ready to get back at it,” Backhaus said. “We have a solid core of young men to build off of this season. It’ll come together.”
The Flyers head to St. Cloud Cathedral on Tuesday.
Flyers JV beat the Storm 4-1, with goals by Jadon Burgardy, Reid Schultz, and two goals by Lucas Schneider.
