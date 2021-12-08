The Class 1A No. 7-ranked Little Falls boys hockey team proved Tuesday, that it would not blink in the face of adversity.
The Flyers fell behind Alexandria 5-0 before finally getting on the scoreboard. They continued to fight back, and some late game heroics from a pair of senior defensemen provided a dramatic, 7-6 overtime win at Exchange Arena.
Little Falls was still looking up at a two-point deficit at 6-4 as the clock ticked toward the final minute. With the goalie pulled and an extra skater on the ice, George Moore found the back of the net with just 1:10 in regulation for an unassisted goal that cut the Cardinals’ lead in half. He needed only 15 more seconds to provide the equalizer, scoring unassisted once again to send the game to overtime.
There, the Flyers were a man down — a theme for the night — when Collin Kray sent the crowd home happy. He took an assist from state scoring leader Matt Filippi to light the lamp 4:25 into the extra session to seal the Flyers’ sixth win in as many tries this season.
It provided a thrilling finish to a night that did not start well at all for Little Falls. A five-minute major for checking from behind just 1:15 into the contest turned into a 10-minute misconduct, staking the Flyers to a one-man disadvantage for most of the opening period.
In all, Little Falls spent 27 minutes in the penalty box compared to only two minutes for Alexandria.
The Cardinals took advantage of the early major, netting three power play goals in the first six minutes of play. An even-strength goal later in the period put the Flyers in a 4-0 hole at the end of the first.
Little Falls trailed 5-0 and had just killed just completed a penalty kill 5:03 into the second period when it finally dented the home half of the scoreboard. Just after getting back to even strength, Filippi fed Isaiah Jendro for the Flyers goal to cut the deficit to 5-1.
The Cardinals built the lead back to five at 6-1 before a pair of goals late in the second put the game back within reach for the home team. The first of those came at the 15:14 mark when Carter Oothoudt scored on helpers from Filippi and Moore. Filippi scored just a little more than a minute later to set the score at 6-3 heading into the final stanza.
Filippi’s second goal of the evening, which was assisted by Hayden Johnson and Oothoudt, 5:51 into the final period set up the torrid finish.
Filippi’s five points Tuesday — two goals and three assists — gave him 20 for the year, moving him into a tie for the most in the state. He has 11 goals, which is also tied for first in the state, and nine assists through six games. Johnson’s assist on Filippi’s second goal was his 16th point of the season, putting him in a tie for fifth in the state.
D.J. Kicker continued to be a force between the pipes, as well. He saved 32-of-38 shots against Alexandria en route to his fifth win of the season. That also puts him in a tie for the state lead for wins.
Oothoudt (one goal, two assists) and Moore (two goals, one assist) tallied three points each in the contest. Nicholas Peterson (one goal, two assists) and Brycen Berg (two goals) led the Cardinals, who out-shot the Flyers 38 - 27 on the evening.
Tuesday marked Little Falls’ second overtime win of the season, with its first coming Nov. 26 in the season-opener, a 6-5 win over Orono. That was followed by wins over Monticello (5-4), St. Cloud Cathedral (4-1), Princeton (5-2) and Becker/Big Lake (9-1).
The last of those wins was on Dec. 4 at Exchange Arena, and was every bit as convincing as it might appear.
The Flyers were dominant, out-shooting their opponents 32-9 over the first two periods to put the game away early. They finished the night with a 36-17 advantage in shots on goal.
Joey Welinski opened the scoring just 1:31 into the contest with an assist from Coltin Johnson. Matthew Cooper and Oothoudt helped Hayden Johnson net a power play goal at the 4:34 mark, before Jendro found nylon less than a minute later for a short-handed goal.
Hayden Johnson added another shorty 6:32 into the first to extend Little Falls’ lead to 4-0. Goals from Jendro and Kray sandwiched Becker/Big Lake’s lone goal of the afternoon, putting the Flyers in control, 6-1, at the first horn.
Oothoudt, Luke Avery and Filippi scored a goal each to bring the game to its eventual final before the conclusion of the second period.
Welinski (one goal, two assists), Kray (one goal, two assists) and Cooper (three assists) paced the Flyers’ offense with three points each. Jendro, Oothoudt, Hayden Johnson, Moore and Filippi added two points apiece.
Richie Varriano got the start in net for the Flyers. He sent away 16-of-17 shots sent his way to pick up his first victory of the season.
Little Falls (6-0 overall, 1-0 Granite Ridge Conference) is back on road ice Thursday, at Pine City. It will be off for a week before returning to Exchange Arena for a 7:15 p.m. puck drop with Cambridge-Isanti, Dec. 16.
